The new DTF MultiCut Pro flatbed cutter comes with a conveyor belt that allows it to automatically pull in film rolls and cut them precisely, says Secabo
“Automating up to 1,000 transfer motifs per hour, a high-performance camera captures the registration marks of the printed media at lightning speed, and automatically loads the associated cutting data.”
The DTF MultiCut Pro cuts an area of 60x88cm in 30-60 seconds, with the cut motifs deposited in a catch tray. In addition to films for DTF textile transfers, other materials can be processed, adds Secabo.
“Whether on rolls or as sheets, this includes UV DTF adhesive films and sublimation prints, as well as self-adhesive films or cardboard.”
The DTF MultiCut Pro also comes with plug-ins for both CorelDraw and Adobe Illustrator, and can be used via a wifi, ethernet or USB connection.
For more heat transfers, HTV & DTF printing equipment and machinery from leading suppliers, check out the full showcase here in our October 2023 issue