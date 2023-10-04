“Automating up to 1,000 transfer motifs per hour, a high-performance camera captures the registration marks of the printed media at lightning speed, and automatically loads the associated cutting data.”

The DTF MultiCut Pro cuts an area of 60x88cm in 30-60 seconds, with the cut motifs deposited in a catch tray. In addition to films for DTF textile transfers, other materials can be processed, adds Secabo.

“Whether on rolls or as sheets, this includes UV DTF adhesive films and sublimation prints, as well as self-adhesive films or cardboard.”

The DTF MultiCut Pro also comes with plug-ins for both CorelDraw and Adobe Illustrator, and can be used via a wifi, ethernet or USB connection.

