As we count down to the festive season, check out this sleigh-full of brandable gift ideas ready for personalisation
Result Clothing: Pattern Thinsulate Gloves
Perfect for under the Christmas tree, the Pattern Thinsulate Gloves come in both navy/grey and grey/black. The six-gauge knitted, comfort stretch gloves are windproof with a Thinsulate insulative layer and brushed polyester lining, and are available in two sizes: S/M and L/XL.
Roly: Stamina Jingle Christmas Decoration
From Stamina’s 2022 Christmas collection, the Jingle Christmas Decoration is ready for personalisation. The wooden ornament comes with a red hanging ribbon in two designs: a star or a tree; the King Scented Candle is also available as an alternative gift option.
Xpres: Personalised gifts
Xpres’ UniSub sublimation collection is ideal for bespoke add-on gifts this Christmas, and includes the Wood Benelux Ornament, 60 Piece Hardboard Jigsaw and Hardboard Place Mat. Ideal as a personalised present sack, the Drawstring Bag is made from a canvas-style polyester fabric ready for decoration with festive designs and children’s names.
Absolute Apparel: Cotton Shopper
Available in five colours, the Cotton Shopper offers an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to festive gift bags and wrapping. The long-handled, 15-litre bag is made from 100% cotton with a raw natural finish, offering a large decoration space suitable for personalising with embroidery, as well as screen, transfer and DTG print.
SF Clothing’s Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ Tartan Lounge Pants and Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection’s Baby Tartan Trousers
With family twinning more popular than ever, the Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ Tartan Lounge Pants are perfect for celebrating the festive season in style. Made from 100% cotton, the 115gsm twill weave flannel lounge pants feature a tear-away label for easy rebranding and come in a choice of up to four colourways. Baby Tartan Trousers are also available.
Mumbles: Printme Reindeer and Penguin
A great option for small personalised gifts, the Printme Reindeer and Penguin are suitable for both vinyl and sublimation print. Also available from the brand’s Zippie collection, the Father Christmas, Penguin, Snowman, Reindeer and Christmas Bear all come with a zip at the base to give direct access to the soft toys’ tummies for decoration with embroidery, as well as vinyl and sublimation print.