Mumbles: Printme Reindeer and Penguin

A great option for small personalised gifts, the Printme Reindeer and Penguin are suitable for both vinyl and sublimation print. Also available from the brand’s Zippie collection, the Father Christmas, Penguin, Snowman, Reindeer and Christmas Bear all come with a zip at the base to give direct access to the soft toys’ tummies for decoration with embroidery, as well as vinyl and sublimation print.