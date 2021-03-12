Print-on-demand workflow

The process starts with the technology that allows for thousands of orders to be placed into the contractor’s system automatically without any manual data entry.

Everything is seamless and usually paperless at this level. Touchscreen workstations and hand-held tablets are synced to the system, and employees are able to update their piece of the workload constantly. Inventory is picked, and a small barcode sticker is placed on the garment that identifies the order and design to be printed. Each shirt is stacked up on carts with other garments for orders. As the garments are picked and the barcodes are added, the system is updated as to the progress.

Then the garments are staged in production for digital printing. Here’s where the shop starts the pretreatment step, if needed. Again, the barcode is scanned and the system updated. This allows the pretreatment to be only applied in the specific area, like a left chest, for example. Afterwards, the stacks are moved to the digital printers. The barcode is scanned for each shirt and the details of the order and design appear on the printer monitor. The garment is placed correctly on the platen and the shirt is printed. With the scan the system is updated again.

Depending on the digital printing equipment used, it is common for the print department to use ‘pods’ of several direct-to-garment printers per dryer. This allows for maximum output and cost efficiency. At the end of the dryer, staff members scan the barcode, and the system is updated and a shipping label is printed for packaging. If the order has more than one shirt, the garment is placed in a bin for holding until the remaining items are produced, and then everything will ship together. Any special instructions, packaging or inserts are handled at this end based on the information that appears when the barcode is scanned.

When the order is shipped, the system is updated and any tracking information included. Most of the tech platforms are synced to the system so that their customer receives the tracking information automatically.