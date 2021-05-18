Designed for unrestricted, all-day movement and comfort, its ‘Oxford Flexi’ stretch fabric is made from a pre-shrunk, 97% cotton/3% elastane fabric with a peach finish, promising excellent breathability.

Three trouser styles are available in the ‘Oxford Flexi’ fabric: the Radcliffe, the Nuffield and the Horton, which all feature the brand’s Bull branding on its ‘Flexi’ waistband.

The Radcliffe offers a craftsman work trouser with a multitude of pockets for functionality; a shorts version of the Radcliffe trousers will be available in June.

The Nuffield offers a modern cut, service trouser with cargo pockets and internal knee pad pouches.

Aimed at younger tradespeople, the Horton cargo trousers come with a slim cut leg, cargo pockets and internal knee pad pouches.

Oxford Workwear also offers two entry-level trouser styles: the Churchill and the Warneford. These two styles are made from its 65% polyester/35% cotton ‘Oxford Work’ fabric designed to be lightweight, yet hard-wearing.

The Churchill cargo work trousers feature a top-loading knee pad pouch, with a stretch fabric on the waistband to give increased comfort when kneeling or bending down.

The Warneford offers a tradesman trouser with multiple pockets, plus a top-loading knee pad pouch produced from a reinforced ballistic nylon fabric.

Initially, the new products are only available from SE Workwear’s retail store, and online via the brand’s new website.

“There’s also been huge demand from companies asking to be distributors for Oxford Workwear products, which will happen in the coming months, once we are fully stocked up and can support their demand,” added Adrian.

“Our initial shipment is made up of 10,000 pieces, and we’re now in the final discussions with an investment body that contacted us and wish to help develop the brand, which is also very exciting.”

If you’re interested in becoming an Oxford Workwear distributor, complete an online form at imagesmag.uk/OW-distributor and the brand will send you further details.

In 2021, Oxford Workwear will also introduce a range of safety footwear, which includes four new styles.

www.oxfordworkwear.com

www.seworkwear.co.uk