Screenworks has announced its support of the ‘Wear to Care’ campaign for Richard House Children’s Hospice in East London.

The promotional products company has donated 1000 of its Bumpaa anti-viral face masks to Richard House, which is London’s first children’s hospice providing palliative care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the capital.

The initial donation of face masks will be provided to Richard House staff, those working in the hospice and in the community. They will also be given to volunteers working alongside the children and their families, and as gifts to the 200+ families who rely on the hospice for care and support.

Managing director of Screenworks, Duncan Gilmour, commented: “When we were approached by Richard House, who had read about our anti-viral face coverings, we didn’t hesitate in our response and were keen to look at ways of working together.

“Right from the outset of the pandemic we knew we wanted to play our part in helping the fight against the pandemic.

“We truly believe the Bumpaa anti-viral face coverings provide some reassurance and support during these difficult times, especially for support workers and families doing their utmost to care for the children in the hospice.”

Screenworks also has further plans to work with Richard House Children’s Hospice to design and create its own bespoke face mask.

Jessica Dellow, senior corporate partnerships manager at Richard House Children’s Hospice, added: ‘We are delighted with the formation of our new partnership with Bumpaa. With Bumpaa’s support we will help families keep safely connected to their community, through Bumpaa’s generous donation of 1,000 masks.

“No-one could have predicted the events of the past few months, or the impact they would have on Richard House. Building new partnerships, like that with Bumpaa, allows us to stay committed to caring for seriously ill children and their families.

“We are excited to build this partnership further over the coming months.”

