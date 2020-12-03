Screenworks has announced its investment in an Avalanche HD6 direct-to-garment printer from Kornit Digital.

The garment decoration company offers embroidery, screen, digital and direct-to-garment print services, and said it invested in the Avalanche HD6 to help “support its move towards more on-demand printing, enabling shorter print runs and therefore lower minimum order quantities”.

Alan Porter, operations director at Screenworks, commented: “We’re committed to innovating our offering to encompass our customers’ current and future needs, which means investing and evolving now for the future.

“We selected the Kornit system because we believe its industrial size is the best fit for our business. The Avalanche brings with it an extremely versatile approach to decorating textiles. It has the capability to print on everything from bags to printing across zips and seams – the opportunities are endless.

“As well as being agile and flexible, Kornit’s robust system offers one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable solutions on the market. Agility, flexibility and working towards a more sustainable future through our printing techniques, are all mission critical.”

Kornit Digital’s UK and Ireland sales manager, Phil Oakley, added: “We are delighted to welcome Screenworks to the Kornit Digital family. It is a pleasure to work with such a progressive organisation that, even in the toughest of times, only thought about investing for growth.

“Screenworks have an arsenal of print technology now for all eventualities, and their Kornit Avalanche HD6 will allow them to unlock the exponential growth in the on-demand marketplace.”

