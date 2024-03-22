Screenworks has continued its quest to remove plastic from its supply chain by introducing paper bags for the goods leaving the Suffolk-based print and embroidery shop.

“The sourcing of the product was the largest hurdle to get over,” explained managing director Duncan Gilmour.

“It took some time to find a suitable alternative that we believed offered everything our clients needed. As well as being sustainable the bags still needed to perform a critical role and many bags just did not stand up to the testing. The selected bag is beautifully crafted, extremely strong and water resistant.”

Made from 100% FSC-certified paper, they are curbside recyclable. The material is also transparent enough for visible inspection as well as manual barcode scanning.

Currently the bags are still being packed manually, but the team is in the process of reviewing an inline bagging system, which Duncan said will allow for faster production and lower costs.

“Once this level of automation is in place, we will have zero plastic packaging leaving the business,” he added.

While there are “no real problems to talk of”, the over-branding of bags is proving a challenge.

“We want to be able to offer the opportunity to brand the bags with corporate logos, barcodes and product information and this has presented us with significant challenges due to the type of paper which is not very printer-friendly! We have, however, now found solutions and are in the process of setting up a production line to manage this work.”

He reports that the customers love the new bags. “They are retail quality and the addition of being able to brand the bags makes them even more attractive. They meet and exceed the sustainability requirements currently demanded by our clients and even contribute towards charities that support the protection and restoration of our oceans.”

For those thinking of starting to use paper bags, Duncan recommends embracing the challenge by getting on with it and start making a difference.

“We would happily supply bags to other decorators as we now hold large stocks in the UK and will be able to offer the branding too. Ultimately, everyone needs to work together to try and protect our oceans and the environment.”

The company has also added paper pallet wrap, paper packing tape, paper ‘documents enclosed’ wallets, FSC cardboard cartons and FSC transportation pallets, resulting in it offering a “100% plastic-free sustainable packing solution”.

