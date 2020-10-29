Garment embroidery, screen and digital print service provider Screenworks has announced the launch of its new antiviral gloves range through its Bumpaa brand.

Suitable for decoration, the Bumpaa antiviral gloves are treated with ViralOff technology, which is proven to reduce tested viruses (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19) by over 99% on the material in two hours, explained Screenworks.

“Designed to protect the textiles from harbouring viruses or bacteria, ViralOff doesn’t interfere with the skin’s natural bacterial flora and lasts for the product’s lifetime. When the gloves are removed, if any virus or bacteria is present on the surface, 99% will be safely deactivated within a maximum of two hours.”

The gloves do not require regular washing – for best performance and sustainability, the products should be washed less, only when needed.

Duncan Gilmour, managing director at Screenworks, commented: “Consistent wear of these antiviral gloves could help to reduce the spread of viruses, given there will be a lot less hand contact.

“Our Bumpaa range continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re delighted to be bringing this new product to market. We have worked hard to source a sleek, high quality glove, which will be perfect for the colder weather, combining comfort, warmth and safety.

“They are also touchscreen ready, which means they don’t need to be taken on and off frequently – making them a practical answer to reducing the wearers exposure to the virus.

“The gloves are the ideal solution for shopping trips, travel on public transport, bicycle rides or for people who work outdoors such as delivery drivers, warehouse or construction workers.”

The gloves can be decorated with either transfer print or embroidery on the rear of each glove, and can be purchased directly from Screenworks only – minimum order quantities start at 10 pieces, and are available from stock for delivery from 24 hours. The gloves can also be branded with corporate logos by Screenworks, with lead times of five to seven days on decorated items.

www.bumpaa-protect.com

www.screenworks.co.uk