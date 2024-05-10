Garment decorator Screenworks has achieved Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, confirming full traceability of its products.

The achievements demonstrates the Suffolk-based company’s commitment to upholding high standards of organic and socially responsible manufacturing. By using GOTS-certified materials and processes, it ensures products meet stringent environmental and social criteria from field to finished garment.

It follows Screenworks’ partnership with Stanley/Stella, a leading sustainable garment brand. As an official dealer of Stanley/Stella, it can offer premium-quality products made from organic cotton and recycled materials, aligning with its values of “eco-consciousness and ethical sourcing”.

Operations director Alan Porter said: “In a world where greenwashing is no longer tolerated and transparency is increasingly important, a respected label like the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) cuts through the noise.

“This certification is a testament to our team’s dedication to building a sustainable business. It’s a big step on our journey but there’s much more to come.

GOTS covers eco-friendly practices such as Screenworks’ printing and decoration processes using organic and sustainable materials, minimising environmental impact.

Other criteria include social responsibility, prioritising fair labour practices, as well as quality and comfort. It also promotes “conscious consumerism” ensuring each purchase contributes to a more sustainable fashion industry.

Managing director Duncan Gilmour said: “Our dedication to becoming a GOTS-certified printer and decorator of clothing and apparel goes beyond just business – it’s about empowering our customers to make mindful choices.

“When you choose GOTS products branded by Screenworks, you’re not just purchasing clothing: you’re investing in sustainable style. Each garment is a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical production practices.”

screenworks.co.uk