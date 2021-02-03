Screenworks has announced it has achieved three ISO certifications.

The garment decoration company has been reaccredited the ISO9001 certification, an internationally recognised quality management system, which is a set of standards that helps an organisation to ensure it meets customer and other stakeholder needs within statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service.

Screenworks has also been reaccredited the ISO14001 award, which are standards related to environmental management that exist to help an organisation minimise how its operations negatively affect the environment, and comply with laws, regulations and other environmentally oriented requirements.

The company’s third award is the new 45001 certification, an international ISO standard for management systems of occupational health and safety, which aims to reduce occupational injuries and diseases, as well as promote and protect physical and mental health.

Alan Porter, operations director at Screenworks, commented: “Our ISO accreditations demonstrate our commitment to operating professionally and safely, as well as how we manage our impact on the environment, along with strong organisational skills that are well documented.

“It was certainly extremely challenging submitting the paperwork and conducting the audits online, due to the current climate. But we put forward a complete and thorough representation, and we are delighted to have achieved these accreditations – they are a real testament to the work of everyone across the business.”

