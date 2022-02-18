For anyone who wants to track their screens, it’s a straightforward system to set up. “I have some experience with Google Forms, Google Spreadsheets, and a label maker. That combination of skills is relatively easy to acquire these days with YouTube and other resources,” he notes. “It’s not simpler than a piece of paper, but it’s definitely easy to implement.”

Most basic label makers will have a barcode or QR code function, says Cory. “In this example, the data is tiny, just a number like ‘123’, so a regular barcode would work just as well. We use a Brother and an Epson label maker – generic label makers that have barcode/QR functionality. You could make them in Google Sheets, or even right on your ‘iPhone’ with ‘Automations’, but these ones need to be done on the label maker because it’s the only medium that will stick and last through our reclaim process.

“The barcode reader is super generic. Not all of them will read QR codes so that’s a feature to look for, but it was very cheap. We went fancy with a wireless one and it was still inexpensive. A barcode reader is essentially just a keyboard, so nothing extra is needed in Google Forms. We just click into the field, and start scanning.”

In addition, Cory is now tracking when a screen breaks so the team can see how many jobs it has done before retiring or popping. “This gives us a leaderboard of oldest mesh, which helps us spot issues with mesh popping too soon from mishandling or other issues.”

www.floodwayprintco.com