“With the new spider arm design, plus their smooth and quiet operation, Cobra presses are a step above the rest. They’re also Tri-Loc and Tri-Sync compatible, like all M&R presses, which further minimises set-up times and maximises run productivity,” adds the UK distributor.

Other features include a newly designed, robust, flat indexing system designed to easily accommodate digital products, plus pneumatic-locking, Quick-Flip front frame holders along with a new slimline pallet-levelling adjustment system.

The Cobra presses also have upgraded precision front and rear micro adjustments, as well as simple front and rear on-head/off-contact controls.

In addition, an HMI interface with a new ‘Heads Idle’ mode and an updated Revolver Print Program is included, while the Maintenance Minder System alerts operators when scheduled maintenance is due.

SPW adds: “With three different sizes available in eight, 10 and 12 colours in the 16/18 model, and four different sizes available in eight, 10, 12 and 14 colours in the 20/20 model, there’s sure to be a Cobra press that meets your needs.”

www.screenprintworld.co.uk