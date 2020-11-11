Screen Print World has announced a new addition to its Spot-On Plastisol Ink range.

The Spot-On Colour Plastisol Ink collection offers a range of intermixable plastisol coloured inks suitable for both automatic and manual screen printing.

Available in 1kg and 5kg tubs, the new plastisol inks are heavy metal and phthalate-free, providing a soft feel, superb washing resistance and good elasticity once cured, explained Screen Print World.

“The Spot-On Colour range offers brilliant bright colours, and are easy to mix. The inks are super opaque and perfect for printing onto dark garments, as well as printing well onto all flash whites.”

