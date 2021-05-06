Screen Print World has announced that it will now offer the M&R Copperhead range.

The Copperhead Pro-Mini, Copperhead Pro-Max and Copperhead 3 Series automatic screen printing presses are all now available from the supplier.

“M&R’s Copperhead aims to give more power for a better return-on-investment — it’s a safe, reliable and well-researched solution for your day-to-day operations,” says Screen Print World.

The full M&R Copperhead line of automatic screen printing presses comprise of small and large-format round carousels, as well as oval format textile presses, plus gas fired and electric curing systems, and a complete range of pre-press and on-press accessories.

