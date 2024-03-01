“It’s designed to almost eliminate the steps required for stencil making using conventional photo stencil processes.”

The system uses a printable liquid emulsion technology to produce the negative directly onto the stencil mesh, replacing emulsion pre-coating, and therefore the need for film positives or CTS equipment, explains the distributor.

“This direct printable emulsion is UV-cured and jetted onto the mesh with a patented, proprietary encapsulation technology so that both sides of the screen mesh are encapsulated and hardened simultaneously. Images or negatives have pixel sharp edges and definition up to 2,400dpi, with the need for further masking of the screen reduced in most cases,” adds SPW.

The D2M-RS1 comes standard with RIP software, allowing full user control over halftone dot shape, angle and frequency. Colour separations are rasterised by the RIP and sent to the D2M-RS1 Alpha control manager where they show up as individual files that can be easily previewed, re-ordered and outputted, then stored for reuse.

www.screenprintworld.co.uk