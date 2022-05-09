Machine and consumables supplier Screen Print World (SPW) debuted the Mtex-DTF 30 at Printwear & Promotion in April, an inline direct-to-film (DTF) printer.

The compact machine is made in Portugal by Mtex, a digital printer manufacturer known for its large-format machines. The Mtex-DTF 30 is an all-in-one unit, ie the printer, powder shaker and dryer are all contained in one machine, and it has a print speed of 3.5m2/hr.

It costs £12,000; a new Mtex DTF machine is set to be launched in September.

www.screenprintworld.co.uk