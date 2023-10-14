Scott Wrigley has just four gruelling events left to complete the 20 challenges he has set himself to celebrate 20 years of the Children’s Bereavement Centre (CBC).

The challenge so far has seen the managing director of Wrigleprint Personalised Merchandise everything from 10km runs to The Wall ultramarathon, a 70-mile race that goes through Hadrian’s Wall country.

“When I was the same as my youngest daughter is now (nearly 9) my best friend was run over and killed during the six weeks holidays in the late ’80s,” he explained.

“It had a lasting effect on me and I didn’t really deal with properly until I was an adult. This is partly due to there being nothing available to me as a child like what the CBC offers children now. This is a big contributing factor as to why I’m doing my #cbc20420epicevents, which also coincides with 20 years of the CBC.”

The worst event so far, purely due to the weather, was the East Coast 50K Ultra in March, he revealed. “We experienced hail, sleet, sideways rain, snow and wind in the face for the first 19 miles!

“I have a few standout events which I’ve enjoyed and have been milestones: The Wall –which was Carlisle to Newcastle, 115km (70 miles), was a big test and my biggest distance to date at the time. I finished this in just over 16 hours. Another standout is Man vs Mountain; its only a 22-mile race but it’s a tough 22 miles, starting from Caernarfon Castle, up Snowdon, down Snowdon, then finishing in Llanberis.”

Scott is hoping to raise £20,000 for the charity, with the final race taking place on 2 December 2023.

Both Scott and his company’s fundraising hasn’t gone unnoticed, with him recently winning the Business Commitment to the Community Award at the Radio Newark Community Awards.

Scott already has some challenges lined up for 2024 include two back-to-back 50km ultras on the Isle of Arran, plus his first 100-mile ultra across Snowdonia.

Readers can donate money to Scott’s epic fundraising challenge for the Children’s Bereavement Centre here: imagesmag.uk/Scott-20-donate.

