Ricoh UK has announced the winner of its ‘Win with Ricoh’ competition as Scorpion Sportswear.

The Coventry-based company won a new Ricoh Ri 100 direct-to-garment printer package, which includes the Ricoh Ri 100 printer, print tray, heat tray and a full set of CMYK inks.

Scorpion Sportswear supplies bespoke sports kit and branded leisurewear for local sports teams, schools and colleges, as well as producing workwear as part of the C.R.Walter Group.

In-house, the company offers embroidery, transfer print and a small amount of screen printing, as well as running over 300 online club shops offering its branded garments.

Marc Lord, manager at Scorpion Sportswear, commented: “We are delighted to have won the Ricoh Ri 100 DTG printer. It will be a great addition to our existing in-house print capabilities for personalising clothing, tote bags and promotional garments. There are many benefits of one-off personalised items to explore.

“Our new Ricoh DTG printer will help produce ‘one off’ items a lot quicker, and give us more flexibility to offer additional products printed full-colour — with Christmas just around the corner, I am sure this machine will be used to its full potential.

“We would like to thank Ricoh for their generous prize, and look forward to working with them.”

