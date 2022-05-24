Clothing brand Mantis World has had its pledge to reduce carbon emissions validated by an internationally recognised scientific partnership.

The company has committed to a 50% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 emissions – those from sources that it owns or controls directly and those caused indirectly when the energy it purchases and uses is produced – by 2030.

It has also committed to begin recording and reducing scope 3 emissions – those that it is indirectly responsible for and has no control over up and down its supply chain before 2030.

These targets have now been validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) which is a partnership between environmental impact non-profit CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund.

These organisations are working together to drive ambitious climate action in the private sector by encouraging companies to set quantifiable carbon reduction targets that align with the Paris Climate Accord aim of restricting global temperature rises to 1.5C.

Prama Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Mantis World, said: “We’re delighted our work in the adoption of regenerative and organic agriculture is well established. To have our carbon reduction target validated by SBTi – the leading and most robust framework for all industries – shows Mantis World’s determination and commitment to leading the fight against climate change.

“This is one of our biggest steps on the journey to sustainability and we hope it serves as an example for the industry to follow.”

Mantis World first introduced organic cotton into its collections in 2005. It has continued to lead the use of preferred fibres by adding recycled polyester in 2017, completely eliminating conventional cotton from its supply chain in 2019 and introducing “in-conversion to organic” cotton earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Dr Luiz Fernando do Amaral, CEO of the SBTi, said: “The science is clear – we are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and continuing on the current trajectory equals catastrophe.

“We must continue to drive the exponential growth of science-based targets and make them ‘business as usual’ for companies and financial institutions worldwide.”

www.sciencebasedtargets.org

www.mantisworld.com