Schoolwear supplier One+All has been named employer of the year in the Greater Manchester Good Employment Awards in recognition of its commitment to fair employment for all.

Judges were impressed by the company’s approach to caring for its people, demonstrated by its B Corp status, Living Wage accreditation, extensive colleague benefits, flexible working practices and training programmes.

The awards celebrate members of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter delivering good employment practice. They were presented by Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, the driving force behind the inception of the charter.

Donald Moore, chair of Stockport-based One+All, said: “We’re living proof that happy colleagues lead to better results so treating everyone fairly makes good business sense – and it’s the right thing to do.

“To be named employer of the year is an amazing endorsement of how we look after all our colleagues. We’re proud to be recognised as a role model for good employment practice and hope we inspire more businesses to join the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter.”

The charter is a voluntary membership and assessment scheme which aims to improve employment standards across Greater Manchester’s employers regardless of size, sector or geography.

Employee-owned One+All was one of the first six organisations in Greater Manchester to sign up as a member of the UK’s most comprehensive Good Employment Charter aimed at improving wages and employment standards.

Nicola Ryan, director of colleague support at One+All, said: “We’re really proud to win this award as we’re incredibly passionate about everything it stands for.

“We’ve long worked to the principle that our success is a result of putting people before profit. In return, we want to be able to offer our colleagues the opportunity to fulfil their potential in a supportive, flexible and caring workplace.”

oneandall.co.uk