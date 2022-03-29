Schoolwear supplier One+All has announced that it has become an accredited Living Hours employer which ensures staff have fair and predictable working patterns.

The accreditation means that One+All’s directly employed colleagues and contractors are entitled to decent notice periods for shifts of at least four weeks, a contract that reflects the hours regularly worked, and a guaranteed minimum of 16 hours of work per week.

Living Hours is a new standard that has been developed by the Living Wage Foundation which has benefited hundreds of thousands of families by enabling them to earn a wage they can live on.

One+All is the first organisation in Stockport and the fourth in north-west England to achieve Living Hours accreditation. It builds upon the company’s Living Wage accreditation, providing staff with the security and stability of hours they need to meet their everyday needs.

The company, which is 100% employee owned, is a certified B Corporation which means it meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

It is also a full member of the Ethical Trading Initiative and a member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter and certified as a Planet Mark and CarbonNeutral business.

Nicola Ryan, director of colleague support at One+All, said: “As a B Corp, we’re duty bound to provide jobs that treat and pay people fairly. Signing up to Living Hours accreditation stands for providing financial clarity and certainty.

“That means happier and healthier colleagues which is good for customers, business and society. It’s fair to everyone who works with us and it’s the right thing to do.”

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, added: “We’re delighted that One+All has committed to become a Living Hours employer, and our first in Stockport.

“The current cost of living crisis is squeezing households across the country, and for many that’s exacerbated by having little certainty over their hours.

“By becoming a Living Hours employer, One+All has joined a number of leading businesses delivering guaranteed hours and clear notice of shift patterns, providing workers and families with the security and stability they need during these challenging times.”

www.livingwage.org.uk

www.oneandall.co.uk