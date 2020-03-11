From sustainable tees to stylish sweatshirts and sports kits, we’ve done our homework on the latest schoolwear designs from the sector’s leading brands
PenCarrie: Russell Kids Authentic Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
The new Russell Kids Authentic Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (266B) is a warm, brushed-back fleece, whose double-fabric hood and 280gsm weight makes it “extra cosy” for colder days, while its WRAP-certified, 80% combed ringspun cotton fabric makes it ideal for decoration, says PenCarrie. The drop-shoulder sweatshirt also features front pouch pockets, a taped neck, full-length covered YKK zip, and ribbed hem and cuffs. It’s available in six colours and sizes 3-4 to 13-14 years.
Winterbottom’s: Knightsbridge Blazer
Winterbottom’s is moving its 100% polyester Knightsbridge and Kempsey blazers to a recycled source in both the outer fabric and the linings. Available for both boys and girls, the Knightsbridge Blazer is made with a Teflon EcoElite stain repel and release finish that’s “kinder to the environment than traditional finishes”, and comes in three colours. It also features internal contrast piping and columbia stitching, a two-button fastening with suit-style pockets and zip entry for embroidery.
GForce Sportswear: GForce Signature
GForce Signature is “a new and innovative customisation service”, which is designed to help create a brand for schools. It offers a choice of fully customised, self-branded school teamwear garments, with either a school retailers’ and/or the schools’ own name and brand exclusively throughout the items, explains the company, including on the inner neck tape and neck labels, side seam labels and swing tags. The GForce Signature service is provided at no extra charge.
Rowlinson Knitwear: Performa Eco Jacket/Blazer
Rowlinson Knitwear has introduced two new blazer styles with an outer made from 100% recycled polyester. The Performa Eco Blazer is a classic three-patch pocket style, while the Performa Eco Jacket is a tailored, academy-style blazer. The company now also holds stock of 18 designs of special striped knitwear from its Performa 50 and Courtelle knitwear ranges, for next day delivery with no minimum orders.
Russell: Children’s Pure Organic T
The new Children’s Pure Organic T (108B) is a sustainable schoolwear staple, which is OCS 100 standard-certified. Made from 100% organic, ringspun combed cotton, the tag-free T-shirt promises decorators a smooth printing surface. It also features shoulder-to-shoulder taping, a narrow collar band with Lycra, and is available in five colours, and in sizes ranging from 3-5 to 13-14 years.
Tie & Scarf Company: The Eco School Tie
The new Eco School Tie is made from 100% recycled polyester, including the tie fabric, inner lining and tipping at the end of the tie. “It takes two two-litre plastic bottles to produce one tie, which over one year would save thousands of plastic bottles from landfill,” explains the company.
