Winterbottom’s: Knightsbridge Blazer

Winterbottom’s is moving its 100% polyester Knightsbridge and Kempsey blazers to a recycled source in both the outer fabric and the linings. Available for both boys and girls, the Knightsbridge Blazer is made with a Teflon EcoElite stain repel and release finish that’s “kinder to the environment than traditional finishes”, and comes in three colours. It also features internal contrast piping and columbia stitching, a two-button fastening with suit-style pockets and zip entry for embroidery.

