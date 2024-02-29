The organisers of the Schoolwear Show have announced that the exhibition will take place on 6 and 7 October this year.

Held as usual at Cranmore Park Conference and Exhibition Centre in Solihull, West Midlands, the show will feature a range of suppliers to the schoolwear industry.

As well as being able to see the latest launches in the uniform and sportswear markets, visitors can enjoy a seminar programme that has been “tailored specifically for independent retailers” and covers essential topics, trends, and strategies that aim to boost business.

Networking opportunities will also be available at the show, allowing visitors to exchange ideas and build valuable relationships.

