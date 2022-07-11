Two of the UK’s most well-known schoolwear suppliers have joined forces with Banner’s acquisition of William Turner.

William Turner, a third-generation family business established in 1969, is a specialist in school ties, bags and accessories, which will complement and expand Banner’s current range.

William Turner, based in Stockport in Greater Manchester, will operate as a distinct trading division of Banner, retaining its autonomy, brand identity and people.

Managing director Dan Turner will remain at the helm of William Turner alongside John Turner as operations and production director and Andy Smith as sales director.

Banner CEO Glenn Leech said: “We’ve long admired William Turner: it’s a well-run operation with values that we share and a reputation for excellent service.

“In joining forces, we bring together two market-leading businesses with complementary product ranges.

“It also supports our ambition, over time, of providing a head-to-toe uniform in sustainable eco fabrics.”

Dan Turner, who is the grandson of founder Bill Turner, said: “Although formally this is an acquisition on their part, both parties view the transaction as a coming together of two great schoolwear businesses to create an even stronger and more sustainable whole.

“By joining forces, we at William Turner will access the commercial strength and expertise of Banner, helping us to continue growing in partnership with customers.

“From a customer perspective, there is no change to our trading arrangements and all your usual contacts and processes will stay the same.

“It is very much business as usual and we continue to focus on delivering great service in the critical summer months ahead.

“Longer term, we would hope to tap into the resources of Banner to further improve the customer offer and service that is the signature of the William Turner brand.

“For over 50 years my grandfather, father, brother and I, as well as our colleagues, have sought to build a business based on service, quality and trust. In Banner we have found a business that respects that heritage.”

Banner, backed by private equity firm CBPE, employs over 350 people in Trowbridge in Wiltshire, Runcorn in Cheshire and Seaham in County Durham.

Banner was advised on the acquisition, which was completed on 30 June, by Hazlewoods corporate finance and Roxburgh Milkins.

James Whittaker, corporate finance director at Hazlewoods, said: “William Turner is a fantastic business, built over years, and is a testament to the Turner family. I wish all parties continued success together.”

Click here to read Images magazine’s 2019 profile of William Turner.

www.schoolwear.banner.co.uk

www.william-turner.co.uk