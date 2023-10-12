The Schoolwear Association promoted its continuing campaign to abolish VAT on all school uniform at The Schoolwear Show earlier this month.

Visitors were invited to add their signature to one of the walls of the stand, and Caeryn Collins from schoolwear shop Impressions, who had recently been to parliament to discuss the issue with MPs, was on hand to talk to visitors.

While the petition launched earlier this year did not gain enough signatures to get it discussed in parliament, there are hopes it may soon be revived and given a greater push.

www.schoolwearassociation.co.uk