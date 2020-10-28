A group of Schoolwear Association (SA) members came to a family’s aid by tailoring a school uniform specific to their child’s special needs after responding to a request from their local member of parliament.

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, put a call out on Twitter in search of anyone in the area who could donate some time and skills to help tailor a school uniform for a child with special needs.

In response to the tweet, members of the SA from across the industry provided uniform items suited to the child’s needs — suppliers Stevensons tailored a blazer for the required fit and replaced shirt buttons with Velcro fastenings, while William Turner converted the school tie to fasten with Velcro aids, and David Luke created bespoke trousers at their factory in South Africa.

“I was so pleased to hear that the Schoolwear Association was able to successfully adapt the school uniform for my constituent, to suit his needs,” said Penny. “I would like to thank them for this very kind gesture.”

The boy’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, commented: “I can’t begin to say how much I appreciate all the help of these businesses, who have made his life so much easier. He can now wear what everyone else is wearing, and still be independent dressing himself.

“I would like to say a big thank you to both the Schoolwear Association and Penny Mordaunt, as without their efforts, his uniform would not have happened.”

Mark Stevenson, co-chair of the SA and CEO of Stevensons, added: “The Schoolwear Association truly believes that every child is worth it, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside colleagues from across the industry to create bespoke garments to get this child back to school looking really smart in their uniform.

“This demonstrates the ability of specialist manufacturers and suppliers to go the extra mile for families, and demonstrates the sort of services provided which make a huge difference to children’s everyday lives.”

