More than £2,200 has been raised to buy school uniforms for Cambodian children through a partnership involving School Uniform Shop.

The Hereford-based uniform retailer teamed up with The Ponheary Ly Foundation which sponsors 2,800 students across four primary schools and five secondary schools in rural north-western Cambodia.

The SchoolUniformShop.co.uk directs a proportion of its profits to the foundation. To amplify its impact, it integrated a donation option in the checkout process, allowing customers to easily add optional donations of £2, £5 or £6 to help buy a school uniform for a Cambodian child while placing orders for their own children.

This joint effort by School Uniform Shop and its customers has raised a total of £2,205 in one year.

This has a massive impact as the cost of a student’s uniform is around £5 for junior school and £6 for senior school which often becomes a financial barrier for families who are mainly engaged in subsistence farming.

By providing uniforms and necessary school supplies, The Ponheary Ly Foundation ensures that all village children can attend school, not just a select few.

Luke Conod, CEO and founder of the SchoolUniformShop.co.uk, said: “Having visited The Ponheary Ly Foundation in Cambodia, and having met many of the young students, I have seen first hand just how much of a difference we and our customers make to many Cambodian children.

“By the gift of school uniform, we are making sure we play our part in giving them the best start in life possible – access to education!”

The Ponheary Ly Foundation, based in Cambodia, was established by former teacher Ponheary Ly, starting with just one student. Seeking to rebuild the country’s civil society after the 1970s genocide, and Ponheary Ly’s personal experience with poverty, her mission fuels her passion for helping children in rural Cambodia to attend school and receive an education.

Lori Carlson, president of The Ponheary Ly Foundation, said: “This year a total of 2,865 students received the uniform via our foundation, gaining them precious entry to school and a childhood of education.

“Of that intake, we are so grateful that SchoolUniformShop.co.uk and their customers funded the uniforms of 377 students. By supplying these children with the things they needed for school, we can get all the village children in school, not just some.”

School Uniform Shop has been selling school uniform online in the UK since 2001, committed to being ethical, sustainable and responsible in its work. This year, it won the Ethical Company Award from The Good Shopping Guide for the fifth year in a row.

It is an approved stockist and online retailer of brands including One+All, Banner, David Luke, Trutex, William Turner, Winterbottom’s, Akoa, Falcon Sportswear, Juco and Chadwick Teamwear.

