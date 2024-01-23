St Thomas More Catholic School has been presented with a £1,000 cheque after winning a competition arranged by School Leavers Company.

The garment decoration company entered all customers who ordered leavers hoodies for classes of 2023 into the draw, with the West Midlands-based school being selected as the winner.

Mr K Dawson, head of Key Stage 4 at St Thomas More, said on learning that their school had won the funds: “At first I thought Rachel [from School Leavers Company] was contacting me to inform me about an issue with our leavers hoodies order; once it sunk in that we had won the £1,000 I was amazed and extremely grateful.”

Head teacher Mrs S Bowen added: “Here at St Thomas More we are a tight-knit community and believe in supporting each other wherever possible. Our in-school Hardship Fund is designed to support those in need with school-related costs. With the current cost of living crisis, we need these funds more than ever and I was therefore very pleased to learn of the £1,000 donation from our leavers hoodies supplier.”

The Hardship Fund is used to support students with costs for items such as uniforms, equipment, books and trips and anything else that benefits a student’s ability to play a full part in school life.

“The competition had drawn interest from many schools across the UK, and it was a delight to be able to make a donation that will benefit the students of St Thomas More Catholic School,” commented Angus Mitchell, managing director of School Leavers Company.

