This brilliant logo was embroidered onto workwear by SP Workwear in Maidenhead for Scallywags Family Fun
The logo contains 17 colours and is approx. 36,000 stitches, explained Steven Palmer, owner of SP Workwear.
The company embroidered Regatta Professional’s Thor III Fleece Jacket (RG122), plus the Pro Polo (RX101), Pro Hoodie (RX350), Pro Bodywarmer (RX551) and Pro Fleece (RX402) from Pro RTX.
SP Workwear decorated the workwear using its Tajima embroidery machines, which were supplied through MD Machines in Wales.