Embroidery technology company Coloreel has announced the appointment of Saman Khalilian as its chief financial officer (CFO) to support its plans to grow internationally.

He has extensive experience in finance and business development from technology and growth companies and was most recently CFO of the Ambea Group’s healthcare company Klara.

Based at Coloreel’s headquarters in Stockholm, Saman has a degree in electronics engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Coloreel, said: “The company is now entering an exciting stage as it is on its way to international expansion. Saman’s experience with growth companies and his ability to see the company in a broader context, both in the short and long term, will be valuable in Coloreel’s continued exciting journey.”

Coloreel’s technology, which is distributed in the UK by AJS, works alongside embroidery machines to colour single recycled polyester threads on demand. It minimises thread waste and use of chemicals and wastewater and opens up opportunities for colour reproduction and creative effects such as gradients and textures.

Customers in the UK include Peterborough-based garment decorator Snuggle for use with its Melco embroidery machines and DigitisingMart Europe, a Coventry-based agency that specialises in creating logos for the embroidery and print industry.

Saman said: “Coloreel is an exciting company with fantastic potential to take market share with its pioneering embroidery technology. With a strong patent as a foundation, combined with a great team, I am convinced that we will be able to drive growth with a sound cash flow and positive result.”

www.coloreel.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk