The Salvation Army’s trading arm is urging businesses to join its new take-back scheme so they can offer customers the option of donating unwanted garments and textiles.

The scheme, created by the Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL), can be run in-store or online via a link on a company’s website. Companies already signed up include fashion retailer Oh Polly and supermarket group Tesco, with more pending.

The Salvation Army Trading Company is already the largest charity-owned textiles collector in the UK, collecting around 50,000 tonnes of textiles each year. It has various reuse and recycling schemes that extend the useful life of products and minimise waste.

Retailers’ and suppliers’ take-back schemes often encourage customers to donate unwanted clothes by offering the incentive of a future discount.

Oh Polly’s “online clothing bank” allows its customers to return unwanted clothing, shoes and accessories from any brand. Packages, which must contain at least six items, are despatched via a Collect+ store or a DPD drop-off point.

Urging businesses to join up, SATCoL said: “Our take-back scheme is the perfect way to support the circular economy. It’s fast, efficient and an easy process that can actively involve your customers in supporting the change they’d like to see.

“It’s the modern approach to charitable donations and an efficient way to combat the throwaway fashion crisis.”

Businesses can find out more by emailing [email protected], phoning 01933 441 807 or getting in touch via www.satcol.org/contact.

www.satcol.org