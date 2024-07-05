This brilliant logo was printed and embroidered onto workwear by Slim Design Workwear in Torquay for Salty Dog, a hand-cooked crisps and nuts company
The artwork was supplied by Salty Dog and then digitised by David Sharp, explained Alex, director at Slim Design Workwear.
The company decorated 20 College Hoodies (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis in steel grey and earthy green, plus a mixture of five of Gildan’s Ultra Cotton Adult T-Shirts (GD002) and Softstyle Women’s Ringspun T-Shirts (GD72) in white, charcoal and military green.
The logo was embroidered on the front chest of all of the garments using its Barudan single-head embroidery machines and threads from Madeira UK.
Slim Design Workwear hand-screen printed the back of the garments using Vastex screen printing equipment, which was supplied by MHM Direct, plus Wilflex black, Amex red and ICC cool white inks.