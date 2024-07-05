The company decorated 20 College Hoodies (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis in steel grey and earthy green, plus a mixture of five of Gildan’s Ultra Cotton Adult T-Shirts (GD002) and Softstyle Women’s Ringspun T-Shirts (GD72) in white, charcoal and military green.

The logo was embroidered on the front chest of all of the garments using its Barudan single-head embroidery machines and threads from Madeira UK.

Slim Design Workwear hand-screen printed the back of the garments using Vastex screen printing equipment, which was supplied by MHM Direct, plus Wilflex black, Amex red and ICC cool white inks.

