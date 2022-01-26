SA International (SAi) has launched a new version of its FlexiDesign print software for Mac users.

Previously available only in a version for PCs, FlexiDesign is all-in-one design, print and cut software for digital printing, textile printing and signmaking.

It features tools for making every aspect of job preparation and production faster, including easy-to-define cut lines, crop marks for manual trimming, colour palette libraries, a vector erase tool, user data back-up, standard vectorising tools, native 64-bit application and the ability to send to remote Windows production manager.

Available globally as a subscription, it comes with free email and phone support and free software upgrades.

www.thinksai.com