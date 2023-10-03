Sabur is holding an open house event on 18-19 October from 9am to 5pm.

Customers wanting to see the distributor’s latest printers and heat presses in action can pre-register either by calling the office or emailing sales@saburink.com to ensure the team has enough time to spend with each visitor.

“We are also available to show customers around after 5pm on a pre-booked basis if they aren’t able to attend during working hours as we know it can be hard to get out for some customers,” said digital development director Aaron Burton.

The full range of the showroom will be on show, including the Sabtex DTF range, DGI sublimation printers, Mimaki UV flatbed and roll-to-roll printers, Roland Eco-Sol printers and various finishing options from IEcho, and Diferro and Sefa heat presses.

“We will be offering live demonstrations and showing the vast applications available through the different technologies, and suggestions as to which technology may be best for each customer’s final application,” Aaron added.

www.sublimationinks.com