A new cutter has been released into the UK garment decoration sector to make direct-to-film (DTF) production fully automatic.

Manufactured in Italy, the Neolt XY cutter uses up to 10 vertical cutting knives paired with one horizontal blade for cutting media up to 800mm wide.

With a small footprint, it has an internal compressor and built-in LCD screen. Its automatically set registration marks mean it integrates with Flexiprint and Ergosoft RIPs.

It can print up to 15 linear metres per minute at maximum speed without horizontal cutting, 900 linear metres per hour at maximum speed without horizontal cutting and 90 linear metres per hour with horizontal cutting every 10cm.

The Neolt XY cutter is available in the UK through digital textile print and ink specialist Sabur. It works on its own or in conjunction with Sabur’s full range of Sabtex DTF machines.

sublimationinks.com