Sabur Digital has announced the launch of a new DGI sublimation printer for the textile industry.

The DGI Hercules offers an entry level, 1.9m wide sublimation printer with twin staggered printheads, which is said to have a maximum print speed of 97m2 per hour, with a production speed of 51m2 per hour.

Aaron Burton, digital development director at Sabur Digital, said: “We have already seen several successful installations into the UK market during these challenging times of this excellent sublimation printer.

“It offers the user attractive production speeds alongside an entry level price point, and economical inks and medias.”

The DGI Hercules comes with the latest Ergosoft V16 DGI edition Rip software as standard, and is available from UK distributor Sabur Digital.

www.saburink.com