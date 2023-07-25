Sabur offers a wide range of industrial dye sublimation print, press and cut solutions from a variety of manufacturers
This includes DGI, Mimaki, Roland, Diferro, Klieverik and Sefa, as well as a selection of industrial, automated cutting solutions from iEcho.
The supplier also offers its own digital sublimation papers, which are designed to keep up with “the increased speeds of modern printers using Kyocera head technology, ensuring quick drying without print-quality compromise”.
In addition, Sabur supplies dye sublimation inks from OEM, as well as from the Italian ink manufacturer Kiian.
