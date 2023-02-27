Sabur Digital has introduced the SD-70 direct-to-film (DTF) printer for garment decoration, featuring a vertical powder system to take up less space than other machines.

The new all-in-one inline solution, which includes a 70cm-wide printer and coating system, is capable of production speeds of 10 square metres per hour with a 6 pass print and 12 square metres per hour at 4 pass, with maximum resolution of 3200dpi.

Measuring 1200mm by 960mm by 1000mm, it uses a vertical powder system, which reduces the space required, in contrast to conventional DTF solutions that occupy a larger footprint by using a tunnel dryer system. The SD-70 uses only two standard UK plugs, helping to keep energy consumption to a minimum.

The SD-70 runs twin Epson printheads in a staggered configuration CMYK + white, including ink recirculation systems to ensure a reliable ink supply to the printheads.

Sabur’s digital development director, Aaron Burton, highlighted that Sabur’s DTF solution was for “printing stunning garments using water-based inks without the need for pretreatment or weeding”, adding that the process resulted in “highly durable” printed garments. The inks are Oeko-Tex certified as safe for people and the environment.

The SD-70 can be used to print on light and dark garments with the addition of white ink and is suitable for a wide range of applications including nylon, swimwear, polyester, chemical fibre, leather, PVC and EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) as well as cotton.

It runs with ErgoSoft, Maintop 6.0, Onyx and NeoStampa RIP software.

