Sabur Digital has appointed Your Print Specialists (YPS) to resell the iEcho range of digital cutting tables in the UK.

The new partnership adds a “high-quality, great-value” finishing machine to YPS’s comprehensive range of large-format printing solutions alongside equipment from Mimaki, Epson and Roland.

Sabur Digital is the UK distributor for the iEcho range of digital flatbed cutting systems which have a variety of uses such as textiles, leather and signage.

YPS managing director Georgia Brown said: “The iEcho machines are built to very high production standards that compare favourably with other machines in the market but at a considerably lower price point. This very much fits our strategy to deliver quality products at great value for our customers.”

Dan Jeffries, business development manager at Sabur Digital, added: “YPS is an ideal company for us to partner with to help increase the exposure of iEcho in the market as well as promote additional sales.

“They have a superb reputation for great products, service and value, and we are very happy to be working with them to bring this exciting range of digital cutting tables to the UK market.”

There are already more than 50 iEcho machines installed in the UK. Together, Sabur Digital and YPS will provide full UK onsite warranty, with parts held in stock in the UK.

The two companies are developing a close partnership to help both companies raise awareness of the iEcho brand and further increase sales in the UK.

Georgia said: “Roll-fed cutters still have a strong grasp of the digital roll market. However, the use of flatbed printing is rapidly increasing, and this is driving the demand for good and affordable flatbed digital cutting.

“We are very confident that with iEcho’s build quality and affordability, our customers will certainly see the benefit of investing in this technology alongside their flatbed printers.

“This deal is similar to our adoption of the EWS flatbed applicator table which we believe to be as good, if not better, than any similar machine on the market.”

www.yourprintspecialists.co.uk