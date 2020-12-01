Sabur Digital has announced a new distribution agreement with Diferro heat presses and calendars.

Established in 1985, Diferro offers a wide range of heat presses from entry-level solutions to high-volume calendar heat presses.

The company provides a variety of options for sublimation printing businesses, including flatbed heat presses, T-shirt presses and calendar press solutions.

Aaron Burton, digital development director at Sabur, commented: “We are pleased to announce the addition of Diferro heat presses to our ever-expanding range of options for customers.

“With the Diferro range we are now able to offer an even greater range to our customers, from twin-platen heat presses to specialist ribbon and lanyard presses, all fully supported by our in-house service team.”

Diferro models are now available to view at Sabur Digital’s showroom.

www.saburink.com