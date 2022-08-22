Ikonics, the supplier of Chromaline emulsions and films for screen printing onto garments and other products, has been acquired by Saati Advanced Chemicals.

The deal will enhance the portfolio of the Italian-based Saati which offers a broad range of print-related products including mesh and chemicals for screen printing on garments and other textiles.

Through its US subsidiary, Saati has bought all the assets of Ikonics Corporation’s four business divisions from owner TeraWulf: Chromaline Screen Print Products, Ikonics Imaging, Ikonics Industrial Inkjet Solutions and Ikonics Advanced Material Solutions.

Chromaline’s products for screen printing are distributed in the UK through Screen Ink and Solvent Supplies (SISS) in Stockport in Greater Manchester and Pyramid Screen Products in Kent.

The group’s range includes capillary films, stencil stripper, and emulsions for use with plastisol inks and for direct-to-screen exposure systems.

Wayne LaBrie, general manager of Saati Americas Corp, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled and inspired to be joining forces with the Ikonics team and their distribution network to accelerate our growth initiatives and continue to drive innovation and value to the markets we serve together.”

Ken Hegman, chief operating officer of Ikonics, added: “Combining the strengths of Saati and Ikonics will clearly benefit our distributors and customers. Integrating operations will widen our range of products and increase operational efficiencies to improve availability.”

www.inkandsolvents.co.uk

www.pyramidscreenproducts.co.uk

www.saati.com