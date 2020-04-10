Ryonet has turned its attention towards the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment to help those fighting the coronavirus crisis.
The screen printing equipment manufacturer has developed PPE, such as face masks and face shields, as well as medical carts and free-standing protective floor screens for social distancing requirements.
“In this time of need, our goal is to help the best way we can. With our manufacturing expertise, we believe that we could a make difference in our community by constructing medical equipment,” explained Ryonet.
“Our manufacturing team is working hard to meet the needs of our friends and partners in the community. We can get through this together.”
The company’s reusable face mask, Allmask, is made from its unique, Allmade fabric of 50% Repreve polyester made from recycled plastic, 25% organic cotton and 25% Tencel Modal with antimicrobial properties.
The eco-friendly mask also fits over the top of the N95 disposable masks, allowing it to last longer due to the washable protective layer on top, adds Ryonet.
“You help give back with every order placed. For every 10 packs sold, we will donate one pack to a local healthcare facility in need.”
Ryonet has also developed protective face shields, which can be worn over other protective gear, such as googles and face masks.
Ryan Moor, CEO and founder of Ryonet and Allmade, commented: “We saw the cliff coming with T-shirts and said, well we could fall off or we could build a plane. We thought, what are people going to need right now that can fly and that we can do?
“We have had tremendous support from the community and industry, so we’re very grateful.”
You can find out more about Ryonet’s PPE and medical equipment at: imagesmag.uk/RyonetPPE
The Allmask face masks are made with recycled polyester and organic cotton