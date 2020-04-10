Ryonet has turned its attention towards the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment to help those fighting the coronavirus crisis.

The screen printing equipment manufacturer has developed PPE, such as face masks and face shields, as well as medical carts and free-standing protective floor screens for social distancing requirements.

“In this time of need, our goal is to help the best way we can. With our manufacturing expertise, we believe that we could a make difference in our community by constructing medical equipment,” explained Ryonet.

“Our manufacturing team is working hard to meet the needs of our friends and partners in the community. We can get through this together.”