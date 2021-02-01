With growing awareness of the detrimental effects of fast fashion, the sustainability theme is gaining ground. Specifically, this means childrenswear offering responsibly manufactured, high-quality products that withstand multiple washes is becoming a top priority. With the Russell Schoolgear collection schools and parents can choose ethical production and a responsible brand, plus the peace of mind that these articles are produced fairly and safely.

The various certificates speak for themselves: Öko-Tex certified for environment-saving production and each supplier that cooperates with Russell is audited not only in accordance with WRAP but also pursuant to the amfori BSCI Standard to ensure they comply with requirements.

This is why Russell has made the following promise: “We hereby pledge to replace any Russell Schoolgear garment purchased within the current school year if it does not meet your performance expectations.”

This pledge underscores the high yardstick Russell has set for itself.