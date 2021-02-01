Russell has pioneered schoolwear and with its wide range of garments offers the optimal styles for everyday school life

Russell Schoolgear is a collection in a class of its own boasting extraordinary quality. Schools are spoilt for choice with a comprehensive collection comprising smart polo shirts, knitwear, sweatshirts, jackets and T-shirts that echo the high standard of the respective institution. Parents can have complete confidence in this hard-wearing apparel which will retain its shape wash after wash. And their children benefit from well-designed, comfortable schoolwear that is a delight to wear in the classroom, on the playground or the sports ground thanks to ultimate wear properties. Over the past few years Russell has also successfully extended its schoolwear range to include the Pure Organic T and the Authentic Sweats.
With growing awareness of the detrimental effects of fast fashion, the sustainability theme is gaining ground. Specifically, this means childrenswear offering responsibly manufactured, high-quality products that withstand multiple washes is becoming a top priority. With the Russell Schoolgear collection schools and parents can choose ethical production and a responsible brand, plus the peace of mind that these articles are produced fairly and safely.

The various certificates speak for themselves: Öko-Tex certified for environment-saving production and each supplier that cooperates with Russell is audited not only in accordance with WRAP but also pursuant to the amfori BSCI Standard to ensure they comply with requirements.

This is why Russell has made the following promise: “We hereby pledge to replace any Russell Schoolgear garment purchased within the current school year if it does not meet your performance expectations.”

This pledge underscores the high yardstick Russell has set for itself.

The range has everything children could ask for at school, catering to just about every wish. Serving as a basis here is a select line of T-shirts and polo shirts for that school or college look – such as the 180B Classic T for kids or the Children’s Classic Polycotton Polo 539B. The bestselling 180B Classic T is available in 16 different colours and comes in a high-quality material – 100% ring-spun cotton. Sizes for children range from age one to 12 years. The classic crew-neck and straight fit make this T-shirt an all-round talent. The blended fabric polo shirt 539B for kids also comes in a multitude of great colours and a 65% polyester / 35% ring-spun cotton blend. The polo shirt is a must-have especially for school events or classic school uniforms.

The existing sweatshirt line has been extended to include styles 265B, 266B and 271B.

Featuring most prominently here is the 271B Kids Authentic Raglan Sweat. Its raglan sleeves make for added freedom of movement ensuring pleasant wear for kids all school-day long. The sweatshirt is launched in six classic colours and available for children aged three to 14 years. The sweatshirt’s 80% combed, ring-spun cotton / 20% polyester fabric is pleasant to the touch.

And if kids prefer something a bit more casual, then the 266B Kids Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket proves the ideal companion. In compliance with regulations the jackets do not feature any drawstrings. The style is available in the same six colours as the Raglan Sweat.

For a classic-elegant college look the 272B Kids Sweatshirt with V-neck is a great option. Particularly handy: this sweatshirt is equipped with a name badge allowing children to label their garments at school.

