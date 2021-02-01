Russell has pioneered schoolwear and with its wide range of garments offers the optimal styles for everyday school life
With growing awareness of the detrimental effects of fast fashion, the sustainability theme is gaining ground. Specifically, this means childrenswear offering responsibly manufactured, high-quality products that withstand multiple washes is becoming a top priority. With the Russell Schoolgear collection schools and parents can choose ethical production and a responsible brand, plus the peace of mind that these articles are produced fairly and safely.
The various certificates speak for themselves: Öko-Tex certified for environment-saving production and each supplier that cooperates with Russell is audited not only in accordance with WRAP but also pursuant to the amfori BSCI Standard to ensure they comply with requirements.
This is why Russell has made the following promise: “We hereby pledge to replace any Russell Schoolgear garment purchased within the current school year if it does not meet your performance expectations.”
This pledge underscores the high yardstick Russell has set for itself.
The existing sweatshirt line has been extended to include styles 265B, 266B and 271B.
Featuring most prominently here is the 271B Kids Authentic Raglan Sweat. Its raglan sleeves make for added freedom of movement ensuring pleasant wear for kids all school-day long. The sweatshirt is launched in six classic colours and available for children aged three to 14 years. The sweatshirt’s 80% combed, ring-spun cotton / 20% polyester fabric is pleasant to the touch.
And if kids prefer something a bit more casual, then the 266B Kids Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket proves the ideal companion. In compliance with regulations the jackets do not feature any drawstrings. The style is available in the same six colours as the Raglan Sweat.
For a classic-elegant college look the 272B Kids Sweatshirt with V-neck is a great option. Particularly handy: this sweatshirt is equipped with a name badge allowing children to label their garments at school.