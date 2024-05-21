Russell Europe has launched a new collection, Russell Authentics, which combines the brand’s proven bestsellers with sustainable newcomers.

The styles in the new collection are described as sporty, comfortable, all-round teamwear pieces as well as “extra durable, easy-care and versatile”.

They are designed to be perfect canvases for decoration, from screen printing, dye sublimation and direct-to-garment (DTG) to embroidery and direct-to-film (DTF).

They are suitable for a wide range of professions and are all available in a range of sizes and colours.

The line-up includes the Authentic Sweat styles (262/271B Authentic Sweat/265M Authentic Hooded Sweat/270M Authentic Quarter Zip Sweat), the Authentic Classic T-Shirts (180M/B/L) and the all-new Authentic Eco Polo 570M.

The campaign promoting the collection celebrates the brand’s sporting heritage and emphasises its high standards of quality.

The introduction of Russell Authentics honours the brand’s sporting origins, where comfortable, quality teamwear has been part of Russell Europe’s DNA for more than a century.