Russell Europe has launched a new collection, Russell Authentics, which combines the brand’s proven bestsellers with sustainable newcomers.
The styles in the new collection are described as sporty, comfortable, all-round teamwear pieces as well as “extra durable, easy-care and versatile”.
They are designed to be perfect canvases for decoration, from screen printing, dye sublimation and direct-to-garment (DTG) to embroidery and direct-to-film (DTF).
They are suitable for a wide range of professions and are all available in a range of sizes and colours.
The line-up includes the Authentic Sweat styles (262/271B Authentic Sweat/265M Authentic Hooded Sweat/270M Authentic Quarter Zip Sweat), the Authentic Classic T-Shirts (180M/B/L) and the all-new Authentic Eco Polo 570M.
The campaign promoting the collection celebrates the brand’s sporting heritage and emphasises its high standards of quality.
The introduction of Russell Authentics honours the brand’s sporting origins, where comfortable, quality teamwear has been part of Russell Europe’s DNA for more than a century.
Pictured: The new Eco Polo (0R570), part of the Russell Authentics collection
The products grouped under the Russell Authentics name continue the legacy as high-quality, durable, athletic, comfortable classics for all types of teams. A key part of the brand’s heritage is the crew neck sweatshirt which was originally designed as a comfortable football jersey and has gone on to gain cult status.
Russell Athletic has highlighted the Authentic Eco Polo and the Authentic Classic T for sustainability. The Authentic Eco Polo is made from 65% recycled polyester and both products are manufactured in the brand’s own state-of-the-art production facility in Morocco.
This means shorter transport routes and better monitoring of Russell Europe’s environmental and ethical goals. All products in the collection are manufactured according to the Oeko-Tex standard which sets the benchmark for textile safety from yarn to finished product.
Pictured: Men’s Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket (0R266M), The Authentic Sweat (0R262M) and Ladies’ Authentic Hooded Sweat (0R265F), all part of the Russell Authentics collection
Russell Europe, part of FOL International, is distributed in the UK through wholesale suppliers Absolute Apparel, BTC Activewear, PenCarrie, Prestige Leisure and Ralawise.