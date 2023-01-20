New Classic T colours Already “a prime example of material quality, wear comfort and durability”, the 100% ringspun cotton Classic T has undergone a modern colour update with the addition of six new on-trend shades:

■ Powder rose: “Powder pink has rarely been so hip – this powdery rosé shade looks fresh and contemporary and is great for combining with grey, beige, white or black. Not just for women!”

■ Mocha: “Coffee colours are a fixture on the styling pages of fashion magazines for a reason. Mocha is a perfect brown shade: not too dark, not too strong. A beautiful, subdued medium brown for all those with a flair for earthy tones wanting to stage their CI colour in style.”

■ Mineral blue: “A subdued, pleasantly reserved light blue that comes across as fresh without appearing obtrusive. Both men and women cut a fine figure in this stylish colour.”

■ Indigo: “Not too dark, not too light – this blue is just right! A high-fashion medium blue that can be stylishly coordinated with many tones and which has the makings of an absolute favourite.”

■ Olive: “This natural, slightly subdued green shade looks relaxed and harmonious – an attractive, classic colour for dressy looks and suitable for coordinating in versatile ways.”

■ Natural: “A pleasant, natural nude shade that is excellent for coordinating and which leaves a particularly stylish impression in conjunction with dark blue and anthracite.”

The Classic T is available in sizes XS to 4XL, with the exception of powder rose, which is offered up to size 2XL.

Extended size range With the goal of matching team outfits for everyone, Russell Europe now offers an extended size range for the brand’s most important products.

The Authentic Sweat (262M), the Authentic Hooded Sweat (265M) and the Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket (266M) in the popular corporatewear colour convoy grey are also available in size 4XL – and up to size 5XL in the classic colours of black and French navy.

The top-selling items for women, the Authentic Hooded Sweat (265F) and the Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket (266F), are also available in size 2XL in the core colours of black, French navy and light Oxford.

