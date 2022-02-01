Russell Europe has stepped up its efforts to be more sustainable by joining the Better Cotton initiative and introducing more eco-friendly garments.

In January 2022, the team wear specialist became a member of Better Cotton which promotes the survival and prosperity of cotton communities while protecting and restoring the environment.

Christian Lanvermann, brand manager at Russell Europe, said: “We are proud to be a member of an organisation that improves global cotton production for the better of man, the environment and the future of the sector.”

It follows Russell Europe’s membership of the Fair Labour Association (FLA) and amfori BSCI, the platform for sharing supply chain performance information.

Russell Europe has invested in sustainability standards with its jacket collection featuring three insulated styles – 430, 440 and 441 – which consist of Dupont Sorona with 37% plant origin. The PFC-free Aquapel by Nanotex finish ensures that rain and moisture run off in a natural way.

Russell’s innovative Bionic Softshell Jackets are also sustainably produced, combining protection against the elements with eco-friendly materials without PFC or fluorine. The Bionic-Finish Eco prevents water and soil from sticking to the surface of the material.

The latest moves are part of Russell Europe’s initiative, Belong to a Better Future, which sets the scene for the company’s various sustainability engagements.

For some years, the company has been increasing its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, investing in responsible production, sustainable products, certifications, high standards applied to working conditions and a 100% transparent supply chain.

It now boasts 100% transparency about its suppliers whose data are published on the corporate website. The brand’s aim is to have full transparency for all Russell products – all the way back to the raw materials, including all in-house facilities and direct suppliers.

All Russell products are certified according to Oeko-Tex Standard 100 (Class 2). This certificate is one of the world’s best-known labels for textiles tested for harmful substances.

Garments in the Russell Pure Organic Collection launched in 2020 are all made of 100% organic cotton. One of the collection’s aims is to raise greater awareness about environmental issues and quality.

