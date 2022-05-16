Russell Europe is to introduce “high-fashion trend” colours for its sweatshirts in the summer as well as new jog pants.

There are five new colours as part of the brand’s New Basics offering – Mocha, Urban Grey, Olive, Mineral Blue, and Indigo Blue – plus the classic tone, Sport Heather.

Due to launch in July 2022, the new colours will be available with two bestselling items in Russell Europe’s Authentic Sweats Collection.

Russell Europe is also launching “high-end” jog pants in July which will be available in Mineral Blue, Urban Grey and Olive, complementing the two sweat tops in the new shades. The Authentic Jog Pants 268M will come in sizes small to 2XL.

Russell Europe described Mocha – part of a style trend in coffee colours – as “a perfect brown shade: not too dark, not too intense…. A beautiful, subdued mid-brown for all those with a flair for earthy tones and wanting to their stage their CI colour in style.”

Urban Grey is a “light, clean grey shade”, described as “minimalist, straight-forward, hip – the perfect choice for a high-quality, timeless and style-assured appearance, be this on the job or at leisure”.

Olive is a “natural, slightly subdued green shade” that “comes across as relaxed and harmonious – a beautiful, classic colour for dressed-up looks”. Olive is slightly lighter than the existing Dark Olive in the Pure Organic Collection, extending Russell Europe’s colour portfolio to include a nuance that has been growing in popularity.

Mineral Blue is a “subdued, pleasantly reserved light blue that appears fresh without being too obtrusive”.

Its Indigo Blue is described as “not too dark, not too pale… a fashionable mid-blue”.

Sport Heather is a classic tone from the sport segment and a darker version of Russell Europe’s existing Light Oxford.

