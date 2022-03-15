Clothing supplier Russell Europe has launched a new campaign to celebrate the 120th anniversary of 26-year-old Benjamin Russell establishing the Russell Manufacturing Company.

The campaign, called “We Are the Original”, celebrates the versatility of the sweatshirt, highlighting how “it’s an original must-have for every target group and application – and that it can be paired perfectly with other product groups”.

Russell Europe will communicate this message all year long with campaigns including print ads, email newsletters, social posts, web banners and PR activity.

Across European markets, the brand will stress its “pioneering spirit since 1902” as well as its “innovative strength and the many years of experience gained in the production and printing of high-quality, long-lasting textiles for versatile applications”.

Russell Manufacturing Company was founded by Benjamin Russell in Alexander City in Alabama in March 1902. It was his son, Benjamin Russell Jr, who created the classic all-cotton Russell sweatshirt with its small v-notch around the collar, inspired by his passion for football.

The star of the anniversary campaign will be the sweatshirt, described as “the classic must-have for sport, leisure, and work”.

www.russelleurope.com