Dress to belong
Russell Europe has pioneered corporatewear and captivates wearers with a large number of garments perfectly suited as teamwear for your company’s entire workforce
Russell’s aim is to offer optimal wear comfort that lasts all day long. Just as important is the team spirit felt by company employees and the sense of belonging that Russell products engender. “In Russell collections everyone can ‘strike it rich’, finding the ideal outfit to master everyday professional life with panache and self-confidence,” says the brand.
The core Russell Corporate Wear articles are the polo and the T-shirt. Forming the basis for just about every outfit – be it in food service, at the office or on the building site – these two styles are the key pieces required.
155 men’s and women’s Slim T
Like the 155 men’s and women’s Slim T: being more fitted this style makes for a modern look. “Although figure-hugging, the fit in no way clings to the skin thereby guaranteeing the highest wear comfort – around the clock.”
Weighing 145gsm, “the soft material in 100% combed and ring-spun cotton makes this tee feel light and supple on the skin. And the choice of colours leaves nothing to be desired for companies either.” The Slim T is available in a total of 14 colours and a range of sizes to fit every member of staff.
Practical in everyday use, the T-shirt can be machine-washed at 40°C and is tumble dryer-proof, too, making it a particularly easy-care garment. “Be it for restaurant services on warm summer days or worn underneath a shirt at the office – this T-shirt is an all-rounder serving every purpose to the utmost satisfaction.”
T-shirts are core styles in the Russell Corporate Wear collection
Special design details such as the fine piqué with its honeycomb texture and a two-ply yarn make the 539 Classic a polo a ‘star’ in the workplace
The figure-hugging 155 Slim T has a modern look and guarantees the highest wear comfort – around the clock
539 Classic polo shirt
For a sporty-elegant look, teams will love the 539 Classic polo shirt for men in a fabric blend of 35% ring-spun cotton piqué and 65% polyester.
“A real classic and all-time favourite among the polo shirts, its classic fit makes it suitable for every area of use. Special design details such as the fine piqué with its honeycomb texture and a two-ply yarn make this polo a ‘star’ in the workplace. But it not only looks great: it is also more rugged thanks to a double-stitched hem as well as its spliced shoulder seams with neckband. And it even goes one better when it comes to sizes: you can choose between sizes S to 6XL.”
Available in 13 different colours, the 539 gives companies the perfect choice for projecting their corporate identity. And this polo is also ‘carefree’ when it comes to care – because the 539 also boasts outstanding shape retention and colour fastness when washed at 40°C even at frequent intervals.”
The T-shirts and polos from the Russell Corporate Wear collection are the best choice promising top quality in terms of material, fit and colour, promises the brand. “So much so that each member of staff will feel at ease all day long, exuding with their teams the self-confidence and sense of belonging that every company would like to project.”
