For a sporty-elegant look, teams will love the 539 Classic polo shirt for men in a fabric blend of 35% ring-spun cotton piqué and 65% polyester.

“A real classic and all-time favourite among the polo shirts, its classic fit makes it suitable for every area of use. Special design details such as the fine piqué with its honeycomb texture and a two-ply yarn make this polo a ‘star’ in the workplace. But it not only looks great: it is also more rugged thanks to a double-stitched hem as well as its spliced shoulder seams with neckband. And it even goes one better when it comes to sizes: you can choose between sizes S to 6XL.”

Available in 13 different colours, the 539 gives companies the perfect choice for projecting their corporate identity. And this polo is also ‘carefree’ when it comes to care – because the 539 also boasts outstanding shape retention and colour fastness when washed at 40°C even at frequent intervals.”

The T-shirts and polos from the Russell Corporate Wear collection are the best choice promising top quality in terms of material, fit and colour, promises the brand. “So much so that each member of staff will feel at ease all day long, exuding with their teams the self-confidence and sense of belonging that every company would like to project.”