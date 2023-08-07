Employees from Leo Workwear donned their running gear recently to raise money for charity, taking part in a 10K race organised by Care for Kids North Devon.

The Barnstaple-based high visibility workwear specialist sponsors the charity, which supports local families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Nick Bale, marketing manager at Leo Workwear says: “Care for Kids North Devon is a fantastic charity based in Barnstaple, the home of Leo Workwear. They provide crucial support to families of sick children with life-threatening illness, who often require specialist care not available locally; all over North Devon you will hear testimony of their amazing work.”

Thirteen members of staff took part in the run says Nick. “Participating as a team is a really positive way to support a cause and the team had a lot of fun on the day.”

This is the second year Leo Workwear has sponsored the charity and taken part in the race. With their sterling efforts realising more than £900 for Care for Kids.

www.leoworkwear.com